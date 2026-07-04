India's Bullet Train Milestone: 2027 Launch and Semiconductor Progress

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the first segment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train will launch in 2027, with 80% of work completed. Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the third semiconductor plant, marking a significant achievement in India's industry. Infrastructure upgrades in Ahmedabad were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 11:38 IST
India's Bullet Train Milestone: 2027 Launch and Semiconductor Progress
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has declared that the inaugural section of the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project will be operational by 2027. Speaking during a significant event at CG Semi's OSAT Facility in Sanand, Gujarat, he disclosed that 80% of the project is now complete, emphasizing the rapid progress of India's first bullet train corridor.

The first phase, stretching from Surat to Bilimora, is set for a 2027 opening. Subsequent segments from Wapi to Surat, Wapi to Ahmedabad, and finally Ahmedabad to Mumbai will follow in phases, Vaishnaw confirmed. He assured that the timeline remains on track due to concerted efforts.

In a major industrial development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's third semiconductor plant, marking an achievement in the nation's 60-year journey in semiconductor manufacturing. Vaishnaw detailed several high-impact infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad, including urban mobility initiatives and rail connectivity enhancements, reaffirming the government's commitment to regional development.

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