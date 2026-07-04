Honoring Swami Vivekananda: A Legacy of Cultural and Spiritual Enlightenment

Political leaders including Rajnath Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Nirvana Day, celebrating his role as a cultural icon and spiritual leader. Vivekananda is revered for promoting Indian values and spirituality globally, particularly remembered for his impactful 1893 Chicago address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 11:34 IST
Honoring Swami Vivekananda: A Legacy of Cultural and Spiritual Enlightenment
Swami Vivekananda (File Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
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Political dignitaries from across India, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, commemorated Swami Vivekananda on his Nirvana Day, highlighting his contributions as a global ambassador of Indian culture and spirituality.

Minister Singh expressed on social media that Vivekananda redefined the global perception of Indian culture, infusing it with a rich tradition of spirituality. He praised the monk's teachings on patriotism, social service, and character development as continuous sources of inspiration for building a self-reliant India.

Congress leader Kharge and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined in the tributes, with Kharge celebrating Vivekananda's role in bringing spiritual consciousness to the global stage. Khandu reflected on Vivekananda's influential 1893 speech in Chicago as a pivotal moment in Western engagement with Indian spirituality.

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