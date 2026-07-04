Honoring Swami Vivekananda: A Legacy of Cultural and Spiritual Enlightenment

Political dignitaries from across India, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, commemorated Swami Vivekananda on his Nirvana Day, highlighting his contributions as a global ambassador of Indian culture and spirituality.

Minister Singh expressed on social media that Vivekananda redefined the global perception of Indian culture, infusing it with a rich tradition of spirituality. He praised the monk's teachings on patriotism, social service, and character development as continuous sources of inspiration for building a self-reliant India.

Congress leader Kharge and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined in the tributes, with Kharge celebrating Vivekananda's role in bringing spiritual consciousness to the global stage. Khandu reflected on Vivekananda's influential 1893 speech in Chicago as a pivotal moment in Western engagement with Indian spirituality.