Govt forms committee on cadre restructuring of Central Secretariat Service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:35 IST
Central Secretariat Service Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The government has formed a committee on cadre restructuring of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) mandated to suggest measures to enhance the effectiveness of the service and capacity building of its members.

The CSS officers form the backbone of the central secretariat working.

The committee will assess the present and future career progression of the CSS officers and suggest remedial measures, both short term and long term, so as to reduce promotion blocks and at the same time prevent gaps from building up, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. It will also "suggest measures to enhance the effectiveness of the service and capacity building of its members", it said.

The four-member committee will be headed by Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary (DoPT) and will have a joint secretary each from the DoPT and from the Department of Expenditure respectively.

A Deputy Secretary of CS-I division of the DoPT will be the member secretary, said the order dated October 27.

The panel on fourth cadre restructuring of the CSS will also review the present training needs of the service members besides examining any issue "as referred to it by the cadre controlling authority (CCA) of CSS and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS)", it said.

The Committee will also review the existing cadre structure of CSS along with the feeder cadre and project the manpower requirement for next 10 years taking into account the encadrements already made after the third Cadre Restructuring (CRC) of CSS and also the functional needs of the cadre units among others, read the panel's terms of reference.

