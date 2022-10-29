LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil heads into Sunday grudge match ready for possible dispute

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil braces for tense Sunday vote as officials get ready

Brazil's electoral authorities are preparing for a competitive election on Sunday with a result that may be contested by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro if he loses to his leftist adversary, who has a narrow lead in recent opinion polls. Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), led by justices from the Supreme Court, is ready for Bolsonaro to dispute any victory by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, potentially mobilizing angry demonstrations, according to people familiar with the court's preparations who requested anonymity to share the information.

"What we see is a series of things intended to destabilize and disrupt the electoral process," a senior judicial source told Reuters, while playing down the risk of widespread unrest. Ecuador's energy chief resigns amid corruption investigation

QUITO - Ecuador's energy minister Xavier Vera resigned amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes. "I'm taking a step to the side with the sole purpose of being able to concentrate entirely on defending the slander leveled against me," said Vera, who has denied wrongdoing, in a message published on the energy ministry's Twitter account.

The former minister thanked conservative President Guillermo Lasso for his support and said his resignation would avoid the government being bogged down by the accusations. Vera was the vice minister of mining for 10 months and later appointed minister for mines and energy, a position he held for six months.

Argentina strikes $2 bln Paris Club debt deal BUENOS AIRES/LONDON - Argentina's government reached a deal to restructure some $1.97 billion it owes the Paris Club, according to officials and the creditor group, which would push repayments back as far as 2028 and bring relief of some $248 million to the country.

"Today, Argentina successfully completed an agreement with the Paris Club to normalize relations between our country, our companies, and our workers with the countries of the European bloc," said Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa. The deal would see the current 9% interest rate on the debt cut to a weighted average of 4.5%, according to a document shared with Reuters by officials. Payments would start from December with interest gradually stepping up from 3.9%.

Argentina would pay around 40% over the next two years, the government said in the document, a payment profile it said was "sustainable and did not compromise the process of strengthening international reserves." Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin declines to tip his hand

LONDON - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula would return to power, Putin said: "We have good relations with Mr Lula and we have good relations with Mr Bolsonaro."

"We do not interfere in domestic political processes – this is the most important thing," Putin added. "We consider Brazil to be our most important partner in Latin America, and it is, and we will do everything to ensure that these relations develop in the future." (Compiled by Steven Gratta and David Alire Garcia Editing by Matthew Lewis)

