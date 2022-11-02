Korean missiles: Russia urges both sides to remain calm

Russia on Wednesday urged both Koreas to avoid increasing tension after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea and South Korea launched its own missiles in response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters all parties should avoid steps that could worsen an already tense situation, and said Russia urged everyone to remain calm.

It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day.

