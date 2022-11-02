Korean missiles: Russia urges both sides to remain calm
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Wednesday urged both Koreas to avoid increasing tension after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea and South Korea launched its own missiles in response.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters all parties should avoid steps that could worsen an already tense situation, and said Russia urged everyone to remain calm.
It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Peskov
- Korea
- peninsula
- Koreas
- North
- Kremlin
- South Korea
- Russia
- South
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to impose additional sanctions against North Korea
Targeting gangs-terror nexus: NIA raids multiple places in northern India
Northeast Delhi violence: HC to pronounce order on Umar Khalid's bail plea today
Russia attacks energy facility in northern Kyiv - presidential aide
Northern Ukrainian city without power, water after air strikes- mayor