Left Menu

Tdafoq Energy Partners with Delectrik Systems of India for GWh Scale Vanadium Flow Battery ESS Project in Saudi Arabia

Delectrik is commercially selling these products in several regions such as USA, Australia, Western Europe, Middle East and India.About Tdafoq Tdafoq, a company established in 2021, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the vision of providing sustainable, clean and affordable energy systems to businesses and individuals.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 02-11-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:26 IST
Tdafoq Energy Partners with Delectrik Systems of India for GWh Scale Vanadium Flow Battery ESS Project in Saudi Arabia
  • Country:
  • India

Tdafoq Energy of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has entered into a distribution and manufacturing license with Delectrik Systems of Gurgaon, India. Tdafoq Energy will exclusively sell Delectrik's Vanadium Redox Flow Battery products manufactured in India in the Gulf countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE). Tdafoq has also commenced to setup a local Flow Battery manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia which will serve the Gulf region. The production plant in Saudi Arabia will be scaled to a GWh capacity by 2025. The partnership aims to become a global technology leader in the fast-growing stationary energy storage segment, supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic diversification objectives.

Delectrik's products are based on patented stack and system design using a proven and mature Vanadium Redox Flow Battery chemistry. The company manufactures RFB10, RFB40 and RFB200 series of Vanadium Flow Batteries with 10 kWh, 40 kWh and 200 kWh capacity respectively. These systems are building blocks which can be connected to build even large systems of 100s of MWh. These systems are designed for use in residential, commercial, industrial and grid scale stationary Energy Storage applications. Delectrik is commercially selling these products in several regions such as USA, Australia, Western Europe, Middle East and India.

About Tdafoq Tdafoq, a company established in 2021, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the vision of providing sustainable, clean and affordable energy systems to businesses and individuals. With the accelerating shift towards renewables and clean energy the need for long lasting, cost effective and safe storage systems has grown. Tdafoq promises to deliver on all these terms and even more with the innovative line of products from Delectrik, tailored to every sector's need and demands.

www.tdafoq.com About Delectrik Delectrik is an established vanadium redox flow battery OEM based in Gurgaon, India. The company has designed and manufactures VRFB systems from kW to MW scale. The products are designed to offer highly scalable and flexible decentralized electricity solutions for various stationary applications.

www.delectrik.com For further enquiries contact: Hajed Mohammad Hashan, Ph.D.

Founder info@tdafoq.com Vishal Mittal, Ph.D.

Founder & CEO vishal.mittal@delectrik.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936128/Delectrik_Tdafoq.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936127/RFB200.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022