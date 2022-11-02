Kyiv region starts shutting down power supplies after consumption spike
Authorities in the Kyiv region on Wednesday started emergency shutdowns of the power generating system after a spike in consumption, the Kyiv regional administration said.
The administration said in a statement that the move was necessary to "avoid major accidents with power equipment". Russian drone and missile attacks have badly damaged the electricity grid in and around the capital.
