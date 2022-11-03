Left Menu

Egyptian date harvest yields generous crop, but exports lag

About 1.8 million tonnes of dates are produced annually, but only about 40,000 to 50,000 tonnes are sold overseas because of a lack of refrigeration and transport capacity, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:24 IST
Egyptian date harvest yields generous crop, but exports lag

On the western bank of the River Nile, just south of the capital Cairo, farmers have been climbing palm trees to harvest dates that are spread out on sheets and left to dry in the sun for about a week. The dates farmed in Dahshur, Giza, are then washed, pressed and packed into boxes.

Egypt is a top producer of dates but ranks only 12th among exporters, selling most to Indonesia, Malaysia and Morocco, said Ezz El-Din Gadallah al-Abbasi, an official at Egypt's agriculture ministry. About 1.8 million tonnes of dates are produced annually, but only about 40,000 to 50,000 tonnes are sold overseas because of a lack of refrigeration and transport capacity, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022