Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate CII Agro Tech

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the agricultural fair Agro Tech India 2022 here on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

As many as 246 exhibitors will exhibit their products at the 15th edition of the four-day agriculture and food technology fair beginning Friday, it added.

More than 30,000 farmers are expected to visit the fair, which would also comprise 'Kisan Goshthees' and international conferences.

There will also be seven concurrent shows, including good earth, food tech, farm tech, dairy and livestock expo, farm services and irrigation and water management, the CII statement said.

Some of the products and services that will be launched at the show include power machinery, such as tillers, water pumps, brush cutters, etc. An innovative display of cold storage is being set up by a few exhibitors in the form of cold rooms to experience live demos, the statement said.

It will also display agri-specific drones for solving queries on most required applications to digitally transform agriculture, the industry body said.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman of CII Agro Tech India 2022 and Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited said, ''It is critical to usher in future-ready agriculture leveraging the power of digital technology as well as by building climate resilience and adaptive capacity to enable enhanced farmer incomes and empowerment''. The agro tech India event and exhibition will also facilitate extensive interaction opportunities between farmers and the agro-food industry in India and overseas to help shape the next horizon of value-added and sustainable agriculture, Puri said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sawhney will be prominent among those present on this occasion.

Deepak Jain, deputy chairman of CII Northern Region and chairman and managing director of Lumax Industries Ltd said, ''I am confident that this year's edition will play a significant role in developing a common platform for the Indian farmer community to engage with not only the Indian industry but also explore international opportunities to explore emerging technologies and farming practices''. The USD 370 billion agriculture industry in India is expected to completely shift over the next several years and by 2025, digital agriculture in India could add USD 50–65 billion to the country's economy, he added.

