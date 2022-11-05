LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S., Canada sanction Haitian politicians, accuse of gang ties

* Trinidad asks U.S. to allow Venezuelan gas imports for LNG plant

The latest in Latin American politics today: U.S., Canada sanction Haitian politicians, accuse of gang ties

The United States and Canada imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who served as president of the chamber from 2017 to 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department and Canada's foreign ministry said in separate statements.

Sources on Thursday said Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, ending a standoff that triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention. Trinidad asks U.S. to allow Venezuelan gas imports for LNG plant

PORT OF SPAIN - The government of Trinidad and Tobago is asking the United States to authorize Venezuelan gas imports to restart an idled liquefaction train in the Caribbean nation, four sources close to the talks said. Under U.S. sanctions, companies and governments must obtain authorization from the U.S. Department of Treasury to do business with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA.

Peru indigenous group frees dozens of tourists held in oil spill protest LIMA - A Peruvian indigenous group freed a group of tourists held for more than a day in a protest over what the community alleged to be government inaction over toxic oil spills, local officials said.

The Cuninico indigenous group, from the Urarinas district in Loreto province in Peru's Amazon rainforest, had held an estimated 150 tourists - including some U.S. and European nationals - to raise awareness about the oil spillage in a local river, according to local media. Local outlet RPP said none of the tourists were physically harmed.

Brazil prosecutors seek halt to Petrobras payout that firm defends RIO DE JANEIRO - Prosecutors from Brazil's audit court TCU, which audits state spending to prevent misuse of public funds, asked to suspend an announced $8.5 billion dividend payout from state-run oil company Petrobras, a court document showed.

Petrobras' finance chief has defended the payout, which would according to Reuters calculations more than double the average shareholder benefit paid by each of the five biggest Western oil producers. A change in Petrobras' management seems imminent under leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland; Editing by Josie Kao and Daniel Wallis)

