Maharashtra: Shalimar LTT Express catches fire near Nashik

A fire broke out in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik in Maharashtra, said officials on Saturday. The Central Railways informed that the incident occurred at 8.43 am and the passenger bogies have remained unaffected by the fire.

"A fire was reported in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik. The luggage compartment detached from the train. Passenger bogies unaffected," said Central Railway. https://twitter.com/ShivajiIRTS/status/1588751511202721793?t=2WXq1PhlURALLp0yl0FvQA&s=19

"Luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to the engine has been detached from the train and soon train will re-start safely," said the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (Mumbai). The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

