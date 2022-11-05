Left Menu

Maharashtra: Shalimar LTT Express catches fire near Nashik

A fire broke out in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik in Maharashtra, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:42 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik in Maharashtra, said officials on Saturday. The Central Railways informed that the incident occurred at 8.43 am and the passenger bogies have remained unaffected by the fire.

"A fire was reported in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik. The luggage compartment detached from the train. Passenger bogies unaffected," said Central Railway. https://twitter.com/ShivajiIRTS/status/1588751511202721793?t=2WXq1PhlURALLp0yl0FvQA&s=19

"Luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to the engine has been detached from the train and soon train will re-start safely," said the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (Mumbai). The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Pune Fire Brigade informed that five fire tenders reached the godown on Ahmednagar road in Sopan Nagar after an incident of fire outbreak was reported here. Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium School in Mumbai on Wednesday due to an LPG gas cylinder explosion. This fire incident hurt three people who were then admitted to Sion Hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said adding that two cars parked on the school premises were damaged in the incident.

On November 1, a state transport (ST) bus caught fire in Pimpalvihir, Amravati where all the 35 onboard passengers were reported safe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

