Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at building in Dombivli

A fire broke out at the 15th floor of a building at the Dombivli region of Maharashtra's Thane. As per the information, as many as four fire tenders had reached Dombivli to douse off the fire caught at the building of Sarvodaya Hill at 90ft rood.

It has been said that initially, the meter box on the ground floor caught fire which later spread to the 15th floor through the electric wires. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik in Maharashtra, which led to the delay in train schedule. On Thursday, Pune Fire Brigade informed that five fire tenders reached the godown on Ahmednagar road in Sopan Nagar after an incident of fire outbreak was reported here.Meanwhile, a fire also broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium School in Mumbai on Wednesday due to an LPG gas cylinder explosion. This fire incident hurt three people who were then admitted to Sion Hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said adding that two cars parked on the school premises were damaged in the incident.On November 1 as well, a state transport (ST) bus caught fire in Pimpalvihir, Amravati where all the 35 onboard passengers were reported safe. (ANI)

