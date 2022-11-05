North Korea fires four ballistic missiles -S.Korea military
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, said South Korean military, adding the missiles flew about 130 kms (80 miles) with an altitude of about 20 kms (12 miles).
North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo.
The missile launches raised speculation North Korea could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.
