Left Menu

Delhi reports 295 cases of dengue in a week

Around 295 positive cases of dengue have been reported between November 1 and 7, said officials with the anti-malaria wing of the municipal corporation. Last year, there were around 6739 cases reported in the month of November.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:01 IST
Delhi reports 295 cases of dengue in a week
Represetative photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital has reported around 295 fresh cases of dengue in a week - taking the total number of cases reported this year to 2490. However, there has been no death due to dengue, shows official figures.

As per official figures released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), there were around 693 cases of dengue reported in the month of September this year. In October, this count rose to 1238 cases. Around 295 positive cases of dengue have been reported between November 1 and 7, said officials with the anti-malaria wing of the municipal corporation. Last year, there were around 6739 cases reported in the month of November, they pointed out.

Similarly, the national capital has also recorded seven new cases of malaria and a single case of Chikungunya in the last week - taking the total count of cases reported in the current year to 207 and 41 respectively. Around 75 cases of malaria and 17 cases of chikungunya were reported in Delhi last month, show the official records. Last year, 167 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya were reported, they added. People need to take precautions and consult doctors as soon they develop any symptoms, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022