UK pledges more than $115 mln to developing economies to tackle climate change

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Monday will announce investments of more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change.

"Mr Cleverly will also argue that long-term prosperity depends on taking action on climate change and ramping up investment in renewable energy across the world," Britain's foreign ministry said. ($1 = 0.8728 pounds)

