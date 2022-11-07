Left Menu

Ukraine lawmaker says stakes in top engine maker, energy company nationalized

A senior lawmaker said on Monday Ukraine had nationalized privately held stakes in five strategic corporations linked to several businessmen, including a top engine maker and an energy company, for wartime state needs. The move by the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market was taken on the grounds of martial law, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy chairman of parliament's finance, tax and customs policy committee.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:06 IST
Ukraine lawmaker says stakes in top engine maker, energy company nationalized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A senior lawmaker said on Monday Ukraine had nationalised privately held stakes in five strategic corporations linked to several businessmen, including a top engine maker and an energy company, for wartime state needs.

The move by the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market was taken on the grounds of martial law, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy chairman of parliament's finance, tax and customs policy committee. He published the text of what he said was a document by the commission, which indicated the companies included engine maker Motor Sich, energy companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, vehicle maker AvtoKrAZ and transformer maker Zaporizhtransformator.

The authenticity of the document could not immediately be confirmed. The commission said it was not ready to comment. Three of the companies could not immediately be reached for comment. The two others declined to comment.

The companies are partially owned by the state and have links to prominent businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev or Kostiantyn Zhevago. The nationalization move was reported separately by media outlet Ekonomichna Pravda, citing a source, and Interfax Ukraine news agency which said it had obtained a copy of the document.

The document posted by Zheleznyak said the nationalized stakes -- the size of which were not specified -- would be managed by the Defence Ministry. Zheleznyak said the businessmen would be compensated within a year of the end of martial law. Martial law was introduced in February when Russia invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022