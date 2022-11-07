Left Menu

29 SBI branches to issue electoral bonds from Nov 9 to 15

The Finance Ministry said the electoral bonds shall be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:06 IST
29 SBI branches to issue electoral bonds from Nov 9 to 15
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry on Monday said the State Bank of India (SBI) had been authorized to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches from November 9 to 15. "The State rBank of India (SBI), in the XXIII Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 authorized branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 09.11.2022 to 15.11.2022," the ministry said.

The Finance Ministry said the electoral bonds shall be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day. The government notified the Electoral Bond Scheme in 2018. As per provisions, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.

The statement also said a person being an individual could buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. "Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the people or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022