GMR Goa International Airport unveils new logo

GMR Goa International Airport Limited on Tuesday unveiled its new brand logo that supports the motto of the new Goa airport. As per a press release from GGIAL, "The new logo is inspired by the sun, sand, palm trees, sea, sky, earth, and fun which define Goa."

The new Goa airport is about relaxing and also moving, thus unfolding a new and smooth pace of life. The new Goa airport is about the hills, the water, the greenery, and the Goan spirit. All the colors that define the state on the southwestern coast of India and the emotions that surround it find expression in the New Wave Logo. All the attributes that symbolize the spirit of Goa are present in this corporate insignia, it added. If one draws it on a grid, the person will see the clear emergence of a wave pattern - a key signature of Goa. Then, it also represents a person sitting on a beach chair, which is the essence of spending a tranquil holiday in this tropical seaside paradise.

"We are very happy to announce the launch of our New Goa Airport Brand Identity Logo, as a part of creating a distinct marque amongst our valued customers. We have crafted a logo that has a perfect amalgamation of the key elements of Goa," GGIAL CEO RV Sheshan said. It conveys our commitment to serving our customers with the best world-class airport experiences while remaining true to our longstanding reputation, he said.

The new Goa airport would be developed in stages initially to service about 4.4 million passengers per annum and will be scaled up as per traffic growth demands. It will be a full-service airport catering to domestic and international passengers besides freight services. (ANI)

