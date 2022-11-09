Left Menu

Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 150 MW solar project in Solapur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:05 IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy said it has received a 'letter of award' to set up a 150 MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the power purchase agreement (PPA) execution date.

''Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power receives the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Ltd (MSEDCL) to set up 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra,'' it said in a statement.

The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction, it added.

TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said, ''The award is in line with our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver...world-class solar projects.'' With this, the total renewables capacity of TPREL has reached 5,786 MW with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW (solar - 2,949 MW and wind - 928 MW) and 1,909 MW under various stages of implementation.

