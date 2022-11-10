Left Menu

Maharashtra: NCP leader Supriya Sule, actor Sushant Singh join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule and television actor Sushant Singh on Thursday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:20 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP leader leader Supriya Sule in Bharat Jodo yatra. (File Photo: INC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule and television actor Sushant Singh on Thursday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. On the 61st day of the march, Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Maharashtra leg on November 7.

The Yatra arrived in Maharashtra's Nanded later that evening. Addressing a rally Rahul Gandhi on Monday said, "No force can stop the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in between. The yatra will only stop in J-K's Srinagar and we will hoist the tricolour national flag there. The aim of the yatra is to unite the country."

The Congress leader attacked the Centre and alleged that the policies of the government weakened the country's economy. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Black money did not come, only poverty came. The economy does not become cashless instead weakened. Terrorism did not end. Crores of small businesses and jobs were lost during demonetization. The 'Raja' did the demolition of the economy with the promise of '50 days'."

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Maharashtra Congress Committee has made elaborate arrangements. They are trying to get massive success in Maharashtra too.

In Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance Arvind Sawant and Manisha Kayande will join the yatra from the Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

Many big congress leaders will be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra including Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhaijagtap, Ashok Chavan and others. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

