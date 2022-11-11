Left Menu

Youth hung from chain and thrashed in Ujjain: Police

In a video of the alleged incident, which went viral across social media platforms, the youth is spotted hanging after being tied to the chain of a boring lifter. The visuals also purportedly show him being thrashed by an unknown person.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:11 IST
Youth hung from chain and thrashed in Ujjain: Police
Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Satendra Kumar Shukla (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was allegedly hung from a chain and beaten up with a stick at Sijawata village in the Ingoria police station area of Ujjain district, the police said. In a video of the alleged incident, which went viral across social media platforms, the youth is spotted hanging after being tied to the chain of a boring lifter. The visuals also purportedly show him being thrashed by an unknown person.

After the video went viral, the local police station in charge Prithvi Singh Khalate was line-attached in connection with the matter. Ujjain SP Satendra Kumar Shukla told ANI, "A video has come to light showing a man mercilessly assaulting a youth in the Ingoriya police station area. The police station in-charge was aware of the incident but he did not take any action. He was immediately line attached. The matter is now under investigation by the sub-divisional police officer (SDOP). Action will be taken."

According to reports, the video is said to be around about a month old. The victim did not lodge any police complaint as she panicked and left the village, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022