Youth hung from chain and thrashed in Ujjain: Police

A youth was allegedly hung from a chain and beaten up with a stick at Sijawata village in the Ingoria police station area of Ujjain district, the police said. In a video of the alleged incident, which went viral across social media platforms, the youth is spotted hanging after being tied to the chain of a boring lifter. The visuals also purportedly show him being thrashed by an unknown person.

After the video went viral, the local police station in charge Prithvi Singh Khalate was line-attached in connection with the matter. Ujjain SP Satendra Kumar Shukla told ANI, "A video has come to light showing a man mercilessly assaulting a youth in the Ingoriya police station area. The police station in-charge was aware of the incident but he did not take any action. He was immediately line attached. The matter is now under investigation by the sub-divisional police officer (SDOP). Action will be taken."

According to reports, the video is said to be around about a month old. The victim did not lodge any police complaint as she panicked and left the village, police said. (ANI)

