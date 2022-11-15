Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to inaugurate CAG audit day tomorrow

As the week-long Audit Day celebrations begin from Wednesday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will deliver the inaugural speech at the headquarters of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in New Delhi, as per an official press release. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will address former CAGs of India, Accountants General of states, officials of the Government of India and the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, apart from members of the Audit Advisory Board of the CAG.

As part of CAG's outreach activities for Audit Diwas, a national online essay writing competition was organised for the youth of the nation. The objective was to make them appreciate the value and benefits the Supreme Audit Institution accorded in ensuring public accountability and effective governance, as per the official press release. The bilingual competition in Hindi and English was open to students enrolled in any recognised university or institution. It elicited an enthusiastic response from the student community. Vice President Dhankar is expected to give away the awards to seven winners of the competition.

On November 17, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will deliver the valedictory address at the 30th Accountants General Conference. The conference's primary objective is to provide an enabling forum for discussions to improve the functioning of the CAG. As per the official statement, the title of the two-day conference, to be held on November 16 and 17 2022, is SAI India 'Contributing to the Nation Onward and Ahead'.

Four themes will be discussed: OIOS towards transformation, the Next step towards strengthening local bodies audit, Identifying socially relevant audits and Reporting on the sustainability of state finances. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is one of the oldest institutions in the country. It was established in 1858 when the British Crown set up a separate department with an Accountant General at its helm, and was entrusted with the responsibility of accounting and auditing East India Company's financial transactions, read the official press release.

After taking over the administration of India, the British Crown passed the Government of India Act, of 1858. This Act introduced a system of an annual budget of Imperial Income and Expenditure in 1860, which laid the foundation of Imperial Audit. Sir Edward Drummond took charge on 16 November 1860 as the first Auditor General. After India's independence, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India were established as a constitutional authority, with the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. The role of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India evolved through legislation and practices in British India, and in independent India after 1947, as per an official statement.

November 16 is celebrated as 'Audit Diwas' to mark this history. The First Audit Diwas was celebrated on 16 November 2021. Various activities were held to mark the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)