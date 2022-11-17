Saudi Arabia signs $30 bln-worth of agreements with S.Korean firms - minister
Saudi Arabia has signed investment agreements worth around $30 billion with South Korean companies, Asharq TV quoted the Kingdom's investment minister as saying on Thursday.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Seoul on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol later on Thursday. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
