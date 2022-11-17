Turkey's Erdogan: Russian grain could be exported as flour to Africa via Turkey

Left Menu

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russian grain exports could be processed into flour in Turkey and then shipped to Africa to help relieve food shortages there. Speaking on his flight back from the G20 summit in Bali, Erdogan said Russian grain was meant to be delivered to countries such as Mali, Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia free of charge. "We will also contribute to the free delivery of this (Russian grain)... It will offer a significant relief to them (countries in Africa)," Erdogan said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:33 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Speaking on his flight back from the G20 summit in Bali, Erdogan said Russian grain was meant to be delivered to countries such as Mali, Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia free of charge.

"We will also contribute to the free delivery of this (Russian grain)... We already have such an agreement. Hopefully, this wheat will come to us (Turkey) and be turned into flour in our country and sent (to Africa) in this form. It will offer a significant relief to them (countries in Africa)," Erdogan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

