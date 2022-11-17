Turkey's Erdogan: Russian grain could be exported as flour to Africa via Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russian grain exports could be processed into flour in Turkey and then shipped to Africa to help relieve food shortages there. Speaking on his flight back from the G20 summit in Bali, Erdogan said Russian grain was meant to be delivered to countries such as Mali, Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia free of charge. "We will also contribute to the free delivery of this (Russian grain)... It will offer a significant relief to them (countries in Africa)," Erdogan said.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russian grain exports could be processed into flour in Turkey and then shipped to Africa to help relieve food shortages there.
Speaking on his flight back from the G20 summit in Bali, Erdogan said Russian grain was meant to be delivered to countries such as Mali, Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia free of charge.
"We will also contribute to the free delivery of this (Russian grain)... We already have such an agreement. Hopefully, this wheat will come to us (Turkey) and be turned into flour in our country and sent (to Africa) in this form. It will offer a significant relief to them (countries in Africa)," Erdogan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Senegal's Mane living the dream of millions of Africans
PREVIEW-Soccer-Senegal carry Africa’s best hopes in Qatar
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Large tortoises lived in South Africa long ago: how we recorded their fast-disappearing traces