France's EDF, Credit Agricole sign 1 bln euro nuclear loan

EDF and Credit Agricole said on Friday they had signed a 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) loan to finance the maintenance of nuclear power plants in France.

18-11-2022
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

EDF and Credit Agricole said on Friday they had signed a 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) loan to finance the maintenance of nuclear power plants in France. The loan is part of EDF's major refit programme to improve the security and extend the operating life of nuclear reactors beyond 40 years.

The deal is the first transaction in which the funds will be entirely dedicated to investments in EDF's nuclear activities, Credit Agricole and EDF said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9630 euros)

