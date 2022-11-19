Twitter should convey how it is protecting Americans' online data: White House official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 03:37 IST
A White House official said Friday that “this administration believes every company – including social media companies - should take all necessary steps to protect the safety of Americans’ online data."
"Twitter should speak to how they are ensuring that happens," the official said.
