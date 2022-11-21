Left Menu

National Credit Framework will enable recognition to applied aspects of knowledge and skills: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Minister said NCrF will be a key for enhancing the economic gains from education, bringing a vast majority of population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving gross enrolment ratio (GER) targets and accelerating India's march towards a $5-trillion economy.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:04 IST
National Credit Framework will enable recognition to applied aspects of knowledge and skills: Dharmendra Pradhan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Credit Framework (NCrF) will provide an opportunity to recognise applied aspects of knowledge and skills, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday and noted that it will also create new possibilities for lifelong learning and skilling. Speaking at the stakeholders' consultation on draft NCrF at IIT-Delhi on Monday, Pradhan said the framework will boost per capita productivity, empower people and lay a foundation for stronger India.

He said NCrF will be a key for enhancing the economic gains from education, bringing a vast majority of population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving gross enrolment ratio (GER) targets and accelerating India's march towards a $5-trillion economy. The minister said that National Education Policy NEP 2020 establishes a credit accumulation and transfer system for all kinds of learning to ensure seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.

"To reap demographic dividend we have to provide a level-playing field and equal opportunities to all. This can only be achieved by recognising, accounting and formalising all kinds of conventional, unconventional and experiential knowledge repositories," he said. Under NCrF, students will be able to earn credits from academic and non-academic activities, which will be stored in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC).

According to the framework, an academic year will be defined by the number of hours a student puts in. Credits will be provided to them accordingly at the end of each academic year. NCVET India Chairperson NS Kalsi, IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee and Ministry of Education Additional Secretary Rakesh Ranjan were among the dignitaries present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022