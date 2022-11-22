Left Menu

Iraq's SOMO says an OPEC+ oil output increase has not been discussed

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:33 IST
Iraq's SOMO says an OPEC+ oil output increase has not been discussed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The head of Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO told Reuters on Tuesday there have been no discussions about OPEC+ deciding on a production increase at its next meeting.

"There are no disucssions around this topic," Alaa Alyasri said.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have also denied a Wall Street Journal report saying an output increase of 500,000 barrels per day was under discussion for the next OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022