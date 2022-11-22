Iraq's SOMO says an OPEC+ oil output increase has not been discussed
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:33 IST
The head of Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO told Reuters on Tuesday there have been no discussions about OPEC+ deciding on a production increase at its next meeting.
"There are no disucssions around this topic," Alaa Alyasri said.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have also denied a Wall Street Journal report saying an output increase of 500,000 barrels per day was under discussion for the next OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4.
