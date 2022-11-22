Left Menu

Mane Opens Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:03 IST
Mane Opens Innovation Centre in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Mane, French fragrance and flavours manufacturer on Tuesday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Innovation Centre here.

A press release from the fragrance maker said the newly opened lab will involve consistently in research and develop flavor profiles to cater to the demand of the burgeoning F&B (food and beverages) market in India and other Asia-Pacific Regions.

The three million euro Flavour Innovation Centre was inaugurated by Jean Mane, Chairman, Mane Group along with Bernard Leynaud, Director, Asia Pacific, Mane Group and Sumit Dasgupta, Managing Director, Mane India Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the occasion, Dasgupta, said, ''Our innovation center has all the facilities where customers can explore varied category of flavours, innumerable times of trials can be undertaken, prepare pilot batches to run the experiments and can taste the end applications as well.'' PTI GDK GDK SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022