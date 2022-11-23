Left Menu

G7 looking at Russian oil price cap of $65-70 per barrel - EU diplomat

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Belgium

The Group of Seen nations is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel, a European Union diplomat said on Wednesday.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries were discussing the proposal with the aim of reaching a common position by the end of the day.

The G7, including the United States, the EU and Australia, are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, as part of sanctions intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

