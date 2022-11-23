Russia's Transneft says part of Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine suspended - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:45 IST
A section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine has been partially suspended, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the state-owned pipeline operator Transneft.
The pumping of oil from Belarus to Ukraine continues, TASS cited spokesman Igor Demin as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russians 'prepare for street fighting'
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says Russia forces pillage, occupy Kherson homes ahead of battle
Russia, U.S. discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict -Kommersant
Ukraine: territorial integrity is key condition to resume Russia talks
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukraine reaffirms tough stance on talks with Russia