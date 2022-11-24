Left Menu

Fair price for produce, loan waiver scheme, free electricity among demands by farmers' body

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 22:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmers' unions, on Thursday pressed for MSP law, waiver scheme for all farm debts, free electricity for cultivation and several other demands for welfare of cultivators.

SKM that spearheaded the agitation against the new farm laws later repealed by the Centre, demanded that a law ''ensuring payment of C2 (cost of the crop) plus 50 per cent of minimum support price (MSP) should be enacted by the government as well as a waiver scheme of all farm debts to provide relief to the indebted farmers.

Addressing a press conference here, Avik Saha, one of the functionaries of the umbrella organisation and national president of Jai Kisan Andolan, said the government should withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill and provide free power to the farm sector.

He also demanded a crop insurance scheme to help farmers in case of crop losses due to natural calamities.

As part of a nationwide initiative, the SKM will organise a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' pragramme here on November 26, where a representation of the demands would be submitted.

The joint forum of farmers' unions stated that marginal and small cultivators should be given a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 each and demanded that false cases filed against them during the movement be withdrawn immediately.

Saha also criticised the Centre's 'One National One Fertiliser' scheme and slammed the West Bengal government for the shortage of fertilisers in the state.

He also asserted that ''oppression by the micro-finance companies should cease'', and 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act must be given to all rural families.

