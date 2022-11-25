Poland proposes freezing household gas tariffs at 2022 level, says minister
Poland's government will propose that gas tariffs for households be frozen at 2022 levels, the climate minister said on Friday.
"(We are proposing) a 100% freeze on the gas tariff that households will pay at this year's level, we are talking about a net amount," Anna Moskwa told a news conference.
