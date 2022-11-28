Left Menu

Gazprom to preserve Nord Stream gas-pumping equipment - Kommersant

Russia's Gazprom plans to preserve gas pumping equipment at the Portovaya and Slavyanskaya compressor stations that supply the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources. Both lines were then damaged in what European authorities have called an act of sabotage.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:20 IST
According to Kommersant, Gazprom plans to keep the equipment at the stations and not move it to other sites.

Kommersant said Gazprom declined to comment on its report. Neither of the Nord Stream pipelines, laid on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, are currently transporting gas.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31 and never restarted, while Nord Stream 2 was never launched after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both lines were then damaged in what European authorities have called an act of sabotage.

