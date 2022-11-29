Left Menu

Assam: Several illegal brick kilns demolished in Kamrup district

The district administration and police on Monday demolished several unauthorised brick kilns in the Nagarbera area.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 10:24 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI):The district administration of Assam's Kamrup has launched massive operations against illegal and unauthorised brick kilns . The district administration and police on Monday demolished several unauthorised brick kilns in the Nagarbera area.

According to the district administration, some people were illegally running brick kilns in the area without permission from the government. Banashree Malakar, Circle Officer of Nagarbera said that the district administration had conducted operations against illegal and unauthorised brick kilns in different locations of the district.

"Earlier, we warned them that, don't run the brick kilns without proper permission from the government, but they didn't follow," Malakar said. Today we have conducted operations against these illegal brick kilns and demolished several unauthorised brick kilns in the area," Malakar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

