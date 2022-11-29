Left Menu

Ukraine's Metinvest says operations restored after power outages

Ukraine's largest steel company, Metinvest, said on Tuesday that all its Ukrainian plants except one had resumed operations following disruptions caused by power outages after Russian air strikes.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:17 IST
Ukraine's Metinvest says operations restored after power outages

Ukraine's largest steel company, Metinvest, said on Tuesday that all its Ukrainian plants except one had resumed operations following disruptions caused by power outages after Russian air strikes. Metinvest, which had not previously announced the stoppages, said production had last week been halted for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. It did not say exactly when the stoppages began.

"For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, production at the Ukrainian enterprises of the group was stopped in an emergency procedure due to the lack of power supply," Metinvest said in a statement on its website. Metinvest said that as of Tuesday, all its Ukrainian facilities apart from the Kametstal plant in central Ukraine had resumed operations although there were still "significant risks" around the power supply.

"As a result, there may also be interruptions in production at Metinvest's Ukrainian assets," it said. Metinvest belongs to Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, who is the country's richest man despite significant wartime asset losses.

The company also owns the Azovstal and Illich steel works in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, now controlled by Russia following a months-long siege and fierce battles. Ukraine is still trying to restore power across the country after the last big wave of Russian missile strikes last Wednesday. State grid operator Ukrenergo said on Tuesday morning that electricity producers were able to meet only 70% of demand.

Ukraine's largest steel plant, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih , suspended production processes last Thursday because of power outages. A spokesperson said on Tuesday that the plant had not yet resumed work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022