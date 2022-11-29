Left Menu

Four exotic animals found in air passenger's luggage at Chennai airport

The exotic animals were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972, they said.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:45 IST
Chennai Airport (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Customs team of Chennai Airport has seized four animals of exotic species from the luggage of a male passenger. Officials told ANI on Tuesday, "Two Pygmy Marmosets and two Dusky Leaf Monkeys were found in the baggage of an arriving passenger."

"The dusky leaf monkeys were found dead upon arrival," they said while adding that the pygmy marmosets were sent back to Bangkok. The exotic animals were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972, they said.

The passenger came from Bangkok, and further investigation into the case was on, said officials. Earlier in August this year, customs officials at the airport had intercepted a male passenger carrying species of rare animals.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok. Post examinations, the officials recovered one DeBrazza Monkey, fifteen KingSnakes, five Ball Pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage. On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to their country of origin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

