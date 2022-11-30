Left Menu

Italy working with banks on Lukoil financing, state intervention an option - minister

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:22 IST
Italy working with banks on Lukoil financing, state intervention an option - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's government is still working with banks to unlock financing for the Lukoil-owned ISAB refinery in Sicily and is also considering direct state support to keep it operational, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday.

A European embargo on seaborne Russian oil comes into effect on Dec. 5 and Rome has been looking for options to keep the plant running and avoid risks to jobs and a loss of refining capacity.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Rome, Urso added that the option of seeking a temporary waiver from the EU on the upcoming sanctions was no longer on the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022