Left Menu

ISTS charges on transmission of electricity generated from new hydro-power projects waived

Government has set an ambitious plan to have 500 GW of generation capacity from non-fossil energy based sources by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:13 IST
ISTS charges on transmission of electricity generated from new hydro-power projects waived
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a further step to realise the Government of India's commitment to achieve its power requirement from renewable energy sources, Ministry of Power has issued an order for the waiver of Inter-State Transmission system (ISTS) charges on transmission of electricity generated from new hydro-power projects. The said waiver is already available to solar and wind power projects.

Government has set an ambitious plan to have 500 GW of generation capacity from non-fossil energy based sources by 2030. Hydro power projects, being clean, green, and sustainable will be of paramount importance in our clean energy transition journey. They are also essential for the integration of solar and wind power, which are intermittent in nature.

In acknowledgement of the aforesaid inherent qualities of hydro-power, Government of India declared hydro power projects as the renewable source of power in March, 2019, However, waiver of inter-state transmission charges, provided to solar and wind projects had not been extended to hydro power projects.

In order to remove this discrepancy and to provide a level playing field to hydro projects, Ministry of Power in Government of India has now decided to extend the waiver of ISTS Charges on the transmission of power from new hydro power projects, for which construction work is awarded and PPA is signed on or before 30.06.2025.

The waiver/or concessional charges as shown in table above shall be applicable for a period of 18 years from the date of commissioning of the hydro power plants. The waiver shall be allowed for Inter-state transmission charges only and not losses. The waiver would be made applicable from prospective date.

This step is expected to provide a boost to the hydro sector, which will also help improve India's water security and bring development benefits to hilly states namely North Eastern States, Uttrakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh etc. where most of the hydro potential is located.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022