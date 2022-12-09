Left Menu

Germany expects decision on Schwedt refinery oil supply next week - ministry

The Polish and German governments on Thursday discussed how the Schwedt and Leuna refineries could continue to operate after the embargo on Russian oil comes into effect in January, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said, adding that the talks had been "very good". "We are now evaluating the talks within the federal government and are currently expecting a decision from the federal government by the end of next week," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Germany plans a decision on oil supplies for the Schwedt refinery next week, the economy ministry said late on Thursday, following German-Polish negotiations on how German refineries will operate from next year without Russian oil. Berlin aims to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year, applying European Union sanctions, and has for months been working with Poland to try secure supplies for Schwedt, which provides 90% of Berlin's fuel.

