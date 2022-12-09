Germany expects decision on Schwedt refinery oil supply next week - ministry

Germany plans a decision on oil supplies for the Schwedt refinery next week, the economy ministry said late on Thursday, following German-Polish negotiations on how German refineries will operate from next year without Russian oil. Berlin aims to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year, applying European Union sanctions, and has for months been working with Poland to try secure supplies for Schwedt, which provides 90% of Berlin's fuel.

Both sides want to ensure Polish refineries in Gdansk and Plock as well as German refineries in Schwedt and Leuna are adequately supplied with crude oil, ministers from both countries said earlier this month. The Polish and German governments on Thursday discussed how the Schwedt and Leuna refineries could continue to operate after the embargo on Russian oil comes into effect in January, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said, adding that the talks had been "very good".

"We are now evaluating the talks within the federal government and are currently expecting a decision from the federal government by the end of next week," the spokesperson told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)