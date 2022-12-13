EU urges countries to compromise to unlock deal on gas price cap

European Union countries will all need to compromise at a meeting on Tuesday, in order to find a deal with widespread support on a bloc-wide gas price cap, the EU's energy commissioner said on Tuesday.

"Everybody has to show some flexibility and everybody has to be able to propose some compromises. So I expect that ministers will have a very constructive discussion that really bring us a solution with the broadest possible support among member states," Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

