Gold futures gain Rs 108 to Rs 54,240

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price on Tuesday increased by Rs 108 to Rs 54,240 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 108 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 54,240 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,458 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.31 per cent higher at USD 1,797.90 per ounce in New York.

