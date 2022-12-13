Left Menu

Kremlin: No heavy weapons at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:41 IST
Kremlin: No heavy weapons at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had not placed heavy weapons at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces of using the nuclear facility, which Russia seized in the first days of the conflict, as a de facto weapons depot. Both sides have accused each other of shelling the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station.

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Russia remains in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is trying to broker the creation of a demilitarised zone around the power station.

