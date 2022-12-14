Left Menu

Two people shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar

Two youths named Rohit and Ankit were shot dead by criminals in broad daylight.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:00 IST
Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A double murder near Guldak Temple on Takiyapar's Khagri road has shocked the entire area. The area comes under the ambit of Danapur police station in Patna. Two youths named Rohit and Ankit were shot dead by criminals in broad daylight.

Both individuals were shot in the head. People were enraged by the murders and took to the roads creating a ruckus. They further went on to block the roads. The relatives of the deceased and the angry mob demanded the arrest of the criminals as soon as possible.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Danapur police reached the spot and seized the bodies of the individuals. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem to the Danapur Sub-divisional Hospital. The deceased, Rohit was released from jail on bail 8 days back, according to his mother.

Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman said, "Prima facie it appears that the murders were done in a gang war. Both individuals died due to bullet injuries." "Cocaine has been found at the site of the murder," he added.

The police are investigating the matter. Raids are being conducted to arrest the criminals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

