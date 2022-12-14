Left Menu

Six farmers injured in leopard attack in UP

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:21 IST
Six farmers injured in leopard attack in UP
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Six farmers were injured after they were attacked by a leopard here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ramnagar village in Nautanwa area when the farmers were working in a field, Superintendent of Police Kaustabh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. Two of them, who were seriously injured, were referred to the district hospital, he said.

The Forest Department has been informed and asked to trace the movement of the leopard, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022