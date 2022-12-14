Six farmers injured in leopard attack in UP

Six farmers were injured after they were attacked by a leopard here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ramnagar village in Nautanwa area when the farmers were working in a field, Superintendent of Police Kaustabh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. Two of them, who were seriously injured, were referred to the district hospital, he said.

The Forest Department has been informed and asked to trace the movement of the leopard, the police said.

