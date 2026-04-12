China-Iran Defense Deal Fuels U.S. Concerns

U.S. intelligence suggests that China will soon supply Iran with state-of-the-art air defense systems. Sources indicated to CNN that these shipments might be routed through third countries to conceal their true origin.

President Donald Trump, responding to the intelligence reports, issued a stern warning to China, stating that such actions could lead to significant repercussions. He refrained from providing further details.

As tensions rise, U.S. and Iranian officials conducted high-level discussions in Islamabad in an effort to resolve their six-week-long conflict. Meanwhile, requests for comments to the U.S. State Department and Chinese diplomatic entities remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)