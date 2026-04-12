Scheffler's Stunning Surge: A Masters Comeback in the Making
Scottie Scheffler made an impressive comeback at the Masters, narrowing a 12-shot gap with a bogey-free, seven-under-par 65. Despite Rory McIlroy's lead, Scheffler's aggressive play brought him back into contention, leaving him seven shots from the lead. He is now within reach of making history with his formidable performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 03:18 IST
With Rory McIlroy holding a record six-shot lead at Augusta National, Scottie Scheffler provided a thrilling reminder that no lead is safe in golf.
Starting the third round 12 shots behind, Scheffler recorded a bogey-free, seven-under-par 65, re-energizing his Masters campaign. "I did what I needed to do," Scheffler said, reflecting on his performance.
His round featured a masterstroke of controlled aggression, including an eagle putt at the second and four rapid birdies. Despite missing the course record, Scheffler stayed within striking distance, eyeing a historic win at the Masters.