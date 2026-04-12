Scheffler's Stunning Surge: A Masters Comeback in the Making

With Rory McIlroy holding a record six-shot lead at Augusta National, Scottie Scheffler provided a thrilling reminder that no lead is safe in golf.

Starting the third round 12 shots behind, Scheffler recorded a bogey-free, seven-under-par 65, re-energizing his Masters campaign. "I did what I needed to do," Scheffler said, reflecting on his performance.

His round featured a masterstroke of controlled aggression, including an eagle putt at the second and four rapid birdies. Despite missing the course record, Scheffler stayed within striking distance, eyeing a historic win at the Masters.