7 Thai nationals apprehended as Delhi Police bust sex racket in spa

Seven Thailand nationals were apprehended as the Delhi Police busted a sex racket running in the garb of a massage centre. The police had received secret information regarding a prostitution racket running at a 'Smile n Spa' massage centre in Rishabh Vihar, which was owned by a person named Ashish Chopra.

Accordingly, a team comprising of inspector Harkesh Gaba, SI Pramod, SI Rahul, ASI Karamvir, ASI Rajeev Rana, HC Chotilal, HC Rohan, W/HC Deepika, W/Ct Parul, W/ct Sonam and a decoy customer was formed. The decoy customer was given an amount of Rs 5,000 and was directed to give a missed call on a number for giving a signal to the police.

Thereafter, the decoy customer entered the massage centre and met a person named Rajkumar at the reception, who asked him to pay Rs 2,000 for a massage by a Thai girl. After taking the said amount, Rajkumar asked the decoy customer to go inside one of the rooms with the girl. Thereafter, the girl asked for another Rs 3,000 for extra service. The decoy customer gave her the said amount and then gave the missed call as a signal to the police. After receiving the missed call, a raid was immediately conducted.

A case with FIR No. 532/22 under sections 3, 4 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and 14 Foreigners Act was registered, and the accused Rajkumar, a resident of Noida was arrested. The police also recovered the amount given to the said Thai girl, Nothinan Owen Chaung.

During further investigation, seven Thai nationals, namely Kanyaphat Noen (39 years), Sakaew Chai Irat (28 years), Orayan Nasuni (26 years), Lam Peng Thopthong (36 years), Daonpon San Wang (28 years), Khenugnid Kanpragob (41 years), Nothinan Owen Chaung, were found. The police also informed that they were not able to produce any valid documents for their stay in India. Besides this, there were five Indian girls.

All the above seven girls were later sent to Snehalya and intimation regarding them was given to the Thailand embassy. (ANI)

