Desperate Search in Java Sea: Battle Against Time and Tide

Indonesian rescue teams were still battling challenging weather conditions on Tuesday in their search for 129 individuals missing after a passenger ship capsized in the Java Sea, officials stated.

With adverse weather conditions persisting, the rescuers said that they currently focused on air and sea surface searches. However, underwater operations would commence once conditions permit, hoped to find survivors of the Virgo Transport 8 ship, which disappeared due to bad weather conditions early Sunday.

Lead rescuer I Putu Sudayana disclosed that over 1,100 coast guard and navy personnel are involved in the operation, highlighting the unfavorable weather with high waves up to 2.5 meters. As the search continues, authorities remain hopeful for a breakthrough while deploying advanced technology for underwater exploration.