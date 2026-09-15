Turbulent Markets: Impact of Middle East Tensions and AI Development Slowdown

Asian markets faced challenges on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and industry calls for a slowdown in AI development influenced investor sentiment. Elevated oil prices and increasing bond yields added to the cautious mood ahead of critical central bank meetings in the United States and Japan.

In a significant geopolitical development, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched an attack on Saudi Arabia, while Riyadh pointed fingers at Iran-backed fighters in Iraq for another attack. These actions threatened global oil supplies, causing U.S. crude prices to rise by 1.27% and Brent prices by 1.21%.

Amidst these tensions, concerns over inflation and interest rates linger. Analyst Yokoo Akihiko highlighted potential inflationary pressures from rising oil prices, which could lead to interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, despite President Trump's assurances about AI development safeguards, the industry remains cautious. This backdrop sets the stage for the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, where a rate hike decision is anticipated.